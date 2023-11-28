WOLB Talk 1010

Black women are more likely to have a Black spouse, according to a new study. The post Black Women More Likely To Have A Black Spouse, New Data Shows appeared first on NewsOne.
North Carolina's State Board of Elections voted unanimously to keep a Republican candidate on the ballot despite scrutiny over being a felon with alleged ties to neo-Nazis. The post Republican Felon Linked To Neo-Nazis Unanimously Allowed To Stay On North Carolina Ballot appeared first on NewsOne.
Urban One will launch the One Vote – Represent The Vote, a multimedia campaign that will be broadcast on all Urban One, Inc. assets. The post One Vote 2024: Urban One Launches Initiative To Empower Black Voters appeared first on NewsOne.
Trevon Morgan was acquitted in San Francisco after being charged with attempted robbery of a man who called him racial slurs. The post Not Guilty! Black Man Acquitted After ‘Karen’ Falsely Accused Him Of Robbery appeared first on NewsOne.