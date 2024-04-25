WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A reminder by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore Police Department this week that dirt bike riding is illegal and that they will crack down on the activity this year has stirred a familiar debate on social media, talk radio and in private circles.

As much a part of Baltimore summers as crabs, dirt biking is once again raising issues about safety and noise pollution on one side of the spectrum and whether the annual crackdown unfairly targets African American youth on the other.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore again cracking down on dirt bikes, causing a stir