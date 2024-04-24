WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Wednesday morning when the Sistahs take over our classroom. Attorney Marilyn Mosby will check in to tell her story of the efforts to silence her. Attorney Mosby is the former Maryland State’s Attorney for Baltimore. Before Attorney Mosby, Dr. A will discuss National Minority Health Month. Dr. is a Medical & Holistic doctor. If you have a health issue Dr. A will give you the choice of traditional treatment or Holistic healing. The Moves Pam Africa will start us off by observing Mumia Abu Jamal’s birthday, we may even hear from Mumia himself!

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com