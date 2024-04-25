WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Francis Cress Welsings’ mentor, Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom on Thursday morning. Mr. Fuller will expound on his tome on Racism White Supremacy. Mr. Fuller, as many of you know, contends that if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you. Before Mr. Fuller, Baltimore activist Carl Snowden will explain why he’s campaigning to rename two Bridges in the city. Author David Miller will also join us.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Neely Fuller Jr, Carl Snowden & David Miller | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com