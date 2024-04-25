Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County police arrest ex-athletic director for framing principal with AI-generated voice

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police arrested Pikesville High School’s former athletic director Thursday morning and charged him with using artificial intelligence to impersonate Principal Eric Eiswert, leading the public to believe Eiswert made racist and antisemitic comments behind closed doors.

Dazhon Darien was charged with disrupting school activities, after investigators determined Darien faked Eiswert’s voice and circulated the audio on social media in January, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Darien’s nickname, DJ, was among the names mentioned in the audio clips he allegedly faked.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-athletic director arrested for framing principal with AI-generated voice

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close