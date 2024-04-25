Baltimore County police arrest ex-athletic director for framing principal with AI-generated voice

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police arrested Pikesville High School’s former athletic director Thursday morning and charged him with using artificial intelligence to impersonate Principal Eric Eiswert, leading the public to believe Eiswert made racist and antisemitic comments behind closed doors.

Dazhon Darien was charged with disrupting school activities, after investigators determined Darien faked Eiswert’s voice and circulated the audio on social media in January, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Darien’s nickname, DJ, was among the names mentioned in the audio clips he allegedly faked.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-athletic director arrested for framing principal with AI-generated voice