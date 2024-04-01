Listen Live
Local

Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Recall

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

You may want to check your freezer if you’ve purchased Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream recently. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that thousands of mini ice cream bars sold  to multiple states, including Maryland, have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company voluntarily recalled its Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack after testing found that the mango bars included in the pack could be contaminated with salmonella.

FULL DETAILS HERE 

The post Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella appeared first on 92 Q.

Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close