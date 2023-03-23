Neely Fuller Jr., Latara Jones & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Author Neely Fuller Jr. will explain why we need a code to defeat the system of Racism/White Supremacy. You’ll have to listen very keenly to Brother Neely’s presentation because he uses logic, cause, and effect to prove his points. Before we hear from Brother Neely, Educator & Mentor Latara Jones will continue our salute to the sisters as part of Women’s History Month. Activist Mike Africa from the Move Organization will also discuss gentrification and its impact on the Black Community.
