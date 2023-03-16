WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kemetologist Tony Browder will expound on the term, Agotology, the study of culturally induced ignorance, AKA Miseducation. Brother Tony will discuss the National and international hatred of Black people. Before we hear from Brother Tony, we’ll continue our salute to the sisters as part of Women’s History Month. The Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds, the Dean of Black Journalists, will be in the spotlight.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Kemetologist Tony Browder & Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com