Local
HomeLocal

Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

A half a million testing kits from South Korea arrived in Maryland over the weekend. According to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday, his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

See Also: There Are Now More Than 13,500 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus in Maryland

The test kits arrived Saturday at BWI. A Korean Air Boeing 777 arrived without passengers, but instead with 500,000 test kits, giving Maryland the capability of increasing testing.

The testing kits are from LabGenomics as a part of Operation Enduring Friendship and cost $9 million.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus , Maryland , South Korea

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent…

A half a million testing kits from South Korea arrived in Maryland over the weekend. According to Gov. Larry Hogan…
04.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 13,500 Positive Cases…

As of Monday, there are now 13,684 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. It’s an increase of 854 cases since…
04.20.20
First Death Of Baltimore City Employee From Covid-19

A member of Baltimore Police Department has died from the coronavirus according to Mayor Jack Young Police Commissioner Harrison. Making…
04.20.20
Close