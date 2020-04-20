Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

A half a million testing kits from South Korea arrived in Maryland over the weekend. According to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday, his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.
The test kits arrived Saturday at BWI. A Korean Air Boeing 777 arrived without passengers, but instead with 500,000 test kits, giving Maryland the capability of increasing testing.
The testing kits are from LabGenomics as a part of Operation Enduring Friendship and cost $9 million.
