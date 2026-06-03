Aliya Faust

The Baltimore Orioles are hitting the road this weekend to celebrate their new City Connect 2.0 uniforms with a special Snowball Truck Tour across Baltimore.

The two-day event, taking place June 6-7, will feature eight stops at festivals, community events, and popular gathering spots throughout the region. Fans attending the tour can enjoy free snowballs while supplies last and learn more about the Orioles’ recently unveiled City Connect 2.0 collection.

Select tour stops will also include a City Connect merchandise truck stocked with exclusive items typically available only at the Orioles Team Store at Camden Yards. Fans will also get early access to limited-edition snowball-inspired City Connect apparel, available exclusively during the tour before arriving at the team store on June 8.

Tour Schedule

Saturday, June 6

Charles Street Promenade: 11 a.m. – Noon

Fells Point Pier: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Hightopps Backstage Grille, Timonium: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival, Inner Harbor: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

Pitch Hit & Run at Sollers Point Park, Dundalk (private event): 11 a.m. – Noon

The Avenue at White Marsh: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Rotunda, Hampden: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Summer Concert Series at Patterson Park: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The City Connect merchandise truck will also make special appearances at the Orioles Watch Party at Hightopps Backstage Grille and during the Summer Concert Series at Patterson Park, giving fans additional opportunities to shop exclusive gear.

For more info visit Orioles.com/CityConnectEvents.

Orioles Launch City Connect Snowball Tour was originally published on 92q.com