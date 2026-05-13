Carl Nelson Show: Greg Palast, Pearl Walker, Danyelle Smith, and Dr. Kokayi Patterson on Voting Rights and Global Affairs

Voter suppression tactics target communities of color, requiring vigilance to protect registration and voting access.

Local redistricting can weaken minority voting power, underscoring the need for active civic participation.

Grassroots voter education and mobilization campaigns empower communities to exercise their democratic rights.

A Civic Wake-Up Call

This episode of the Carl Nelson Show centered on voting rights, political power, and the need for community action. The discussion brought together voices from journalism, local government, and grassroots organizing. Each guest added urgency to a wider message: democracy depends on informed and active people. The program moved from national legal threats to local political fights and practical voter outreach.

Dr. Kokayi Patterson Sets the Tone

Dr. Kokayi Patterson opened the conversation with a strong civic message. He helped frame the show around awareness, engagement, and responsibility. His presence grounded the discussion in community accountability and reminded listeners that political change starts with organized local action. That opening helped connect the later interviews into one clear theme: communities must stay alert and involved.

Greg Palast on the Voting Rights Act and Voter Suppression

Investigative reporter Greg Palast delivered the most urgent warning of the program. He argued that the recent Supreme Court ruling tied to the 1965 Voting Rights Act did not create the crisis, but it exposed how deep the crisis already runs. In his view, modern voter suppression is more sophisticated than past forms of discrimination. It now works through voter roll purges, data systems, and administrative barriers that quietly block voters before Election Day.

Palast stressed that voters of color remain key targets. He described how names, demographics, and flawed matching systems can be used to remove eligible people from the rolls. He urged listeners to check their voter registration well before elections and keep proof of their status. His message was practical and direct: do not assume your registration is safe.

Palast also touched on Venezuela, offering updates shaped by his reporting and direct international contacts. Though brief, that segment expanded the show’s focus beyond U.S. borders and linked democratic struggles across nations.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pearl Walker on Tennessee Redistricting

Memphis City Councilwoman Pearl Walker explained how Tennessee’s new congressional map dismantled Memphis’s only Black congressional district. She said the legislature split Memphis and Shelby County into multiple districts, weakening Black voting strength and disrupting long-standing political representation. Walker described the move as deliberate and partisan. She also warned that such changes damage communities that already contribute major value to the state.

Danyelle Smith Previews a National Voter Campaign

Baltimore activist Danyelle Smith brought the show from analysis to action. She previewed Black Girls Vote and the wider National Voter campaign led by Black Women for Positive Change. Her focus was voter registration, education, and clear information for both new and current voters. She also highlighted a community event designed to connect people with tools they can use right away.

The Bottom Line

The episode made one point clear: voting rights remain under pressure, but community action still matters. From legal analysis to local organizing, each guest called on listeners to stay informed, check their registration, and help protect the vote.

Carl Nelson Show: Greg Palast, Pearl Walker, Danyelle Smith, and Dr. Kokayi Patterson on Voting Rights and Global Affairs was originally published on woldcnews.com