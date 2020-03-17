Local
More Than 40 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus in Maryland

Coronavirus breaking news

As of Monday, there are now 43 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department.

Baltimore City as well as Howard and Talbot counties reported their first cases of coronavirus over the weekend. Several more were reported on Monday.

Here’s the breakdown of the cases, according to the health officials:

  • Anne Arundel – 1
  • Baltimore City – 1
  • Baltimore County – 4
  • Carroll -1
  • Charles -1
  • Frederick – 1
  • Harford – 2
  • Howard – 4
  • Prince George’s – 11
  • Montgomery -15
  • Talbot -1

Source: CBS Baltimore

