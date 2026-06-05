Baltimore Rappers, DJs and Producers We Lost Too Soon
Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends
Baltimore’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of talent, producing influential rappers, DJs, producers, singers and cultural tastemakers who helped shape the city’s sound and identity. From club music pioneers to rising hip-hop stars, many artists left an unforgettable mark on Baltimore’s culture before their lives were tragically cut short.
This list is not exhaustive and represents only a portion of the Baltimore artists whose lives and careers left a lasting impact on the city’s music culture.
Their music continues to live on through streaming platforms, social media tributes and the generations of artists they inspired.
DJ K Swift
Miss Tony aka Big Tony
DJ Reggie Reg
Lor Scoota
PRESIDENT DAVO
Bandhunta Jugg
Dukeyman
LonnieDaGoat
G-Rock
Nick Breed
PTG Fresh
SMASH
WhiteboyCameWitDaBag
Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends was originally published on 92q.com