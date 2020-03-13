Local
3 Maryland Coronavirus Patients Fully Recovered

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London

Three of the patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland have fully recovered.

That means they’re past their quarantine period. Two patients remain hospitalized.

This comes as the state uncovered its first case of COVID-19 community transmission Thursday.

That patient is a Prince George’s County resident and had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.

The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

Coronavirus Closings: National Guard Activated, Schools Shutting Down, Events Canceled

No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak

On The LYMS: Dr.Letitia Dzirasa/Baltimore City Health Commissioner (Coronavirus) [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 3.10.2020

