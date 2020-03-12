Coronavirus Closings: Schools Shutting Down, Events Canceled

The state is prepping to impose major restrictions in response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Larry Hogan has asked Marylanders to avoid large gatherings and businesses to cancel large events.

Both Maryland and DC are under a State of Emergency. Here are a list of closures and cancelations across the state.

SCHOOLS:

Several Maryland and DC universities and colleges started Spring Break early or extended Spring Break and are moving to online-only classes at least through the end of March.

All Maryland Public Schools will be closed from March 16 – 27 according to Maryland State Department of Education.

COMMUNITY:

Baltimore St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

CASH Campaign of Maryland: The Money Power Day on March 28 has been canceled.

Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) has decided to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City.

Pratt Libraries: The Pratt Libraries in Baltimore have canceled all events through March 31. The libraries will remain open at this time. For more information, click here.

RELIGIOUS:

Episcopal Church: The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is baning the distribution of wine for the next few months.

SPORTS:

The Baltimore Orioles have canceled its spring training games and postponed opening day.

PRISONS:

Maryland State Prisons no longer allowing visitors according to Governor Larry Hogan.

