No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak

This virus has been on the rise and people everywhere are taking precautions to prevent the spread of this growing virus.

The coronavirus has shutdown the NBA, Italy, large entertainment events and even has affected the Maryland Department of Motor vehicles, who have moved to using appointments to try to reduce the amount of traffic in the buildings and potentially reducing the odds of spreading the virus.

So, if you have plans to visit the MVA then be sure to call ahead and set that appointment or else you probably will not get anything taken care of.

Source: CBS BALTIMORE

was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Abstract Virus Background
3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan confirming Wednesday that there are now 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of those affected…
03.12.20
No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic…

This virus has been on the rise and people everywhere are taking precautions to prevent the spread of this growing…
03.12.20
Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due…

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus…
03.11.20
