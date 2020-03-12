This virus has been on the rise and people everywhere are taking precautions to prevent the spread of this growing virus.

The coronavirus has shutdown the NBA, Italy, large entertainment events and even has affected the Maryland Department of Motor vehicles, who have moved to using appointments to try to reduce the amount of traffic in the buildings and potentially reducing the odds of spreading the virus.

So, if you have plans to visit the MVA then be sure to call ahead and set that appointment or else you probably will not get anything taken care of.

Source: CBS BALTIMORE

No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Ryan Da Lion Posted 12 hours ago

