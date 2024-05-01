Economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux checks into our classroom to talk about Project 2025. She will also discuss the ongoing protests on College campuses and Trump’s media stock. Before Dr. Malveaux, Sports Psychologist Dr. Kwaku Smith will analyze what he terms, the series of distractions facing us. He’ll start with the disrespect of Black female athletes, the NIL Payouts & more. Brother Kamau Afrika will also join us.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Body Of Fifth Missing Worker Recovered At Key Bridge Collapse Site
- Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Dr. Kwaku Smith & Kamau Afrika l The Carl Nelson Show
- Latricia Hartley Demanded An Ebony Alert To Be Sent Out For Her Missing 14-Year-Old Daughter. The Request Was Denied.
- Popular Beauty Influencer Golloria George Slams Youthforia’s Darkest Foundation Shade, Says It’s Similar To Black Face Paint
- Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away
Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Dr. Kwaku Smith & Kamau Afrika l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Show - 3/9/24
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Guests Attorney Malik Shabazz, Kemetologist Tony Browder & Dr. Jude Azard | Carl Nelson Show
-
MTA To Offer Free Rides Of Earth Day