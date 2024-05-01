Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Dr. Kwaku Smith & Kamau Afrika l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux checks into our classroom to talk about Project 2025. She will also discuss the ongoing protests on College campuses and Trump’s media stock. Before Dr. Malveaux, Sports Psychologist Dr. Kwaku Smith will analyze what he terms, the series of distractions facing us. He’ll start with the disrespect of Black female athletes, the NIL Payouts & more. Brother Kamau Afrika will also join us.

