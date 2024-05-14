The ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused its collapse suffered power outages before it left port because of human error, but federal safety officials are still trying to figure out why it lost power in the moments before it hit the bridge, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The 24-page report provides some context to what happened in the runup to the March 26 bridge collapse, but major questions about exactly why the Dali, a container ship the size of the Chrysler Building, lost power when and where it did remain unanswered. Six construction workers were killed in the collapse and a seventh was rescued.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: NTSB report: Dali lost power day before strike, unclear if related to fatal outage
