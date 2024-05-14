WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faces questions about transparency regarding a trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, which was part of an economic development effort. Criticism arises from undisclosed expenses potentially funded by taxpayer money and her connections to a major real estate company executive.

Also See: Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Bowser insists the trip, listed on her public calendar, was transparent and aligned with her role in promoting D.C. She has consulted with the ethics office and is preparing for a business trip to Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers to attract retail to D.C.

The costs related to the Augusta trip are estimated at $5,000-$6,000 per person for air travel, and the mayor’s chief of staff paid for her own expenses.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

NTSB report: Dali lost power day before strike, unclear if related to fatal outage

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-14-2024]

Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

3 plead guilty for their roles in Brooklyn Day mass shooting

Election Guide 2024: How To Find Your Polling Location

Election Guide: What To Know Ahead Of Maryland’s Election Day

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

Body Of Final Victim Recovered From Key Bridge Wreckage Site

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament was originally published on mymajicdc.com