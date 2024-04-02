Listen Live
Local

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
WASHINGTON, DC- MARCH 27: Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Emergency legislation will be introduced to the D.C. Council tomorrow, aiming to unlock over half a billion dollars for refurbishments to Capital One Arena. D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson revealed that the Chinatown Revitalization Act, just four lines long, focuses on renovating the arena and enhancing the Chinatown and Gallery Place neighborhood.

RELATED: DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that while the Potomac Yard arena proposal was under debate for three months, she maintained communication with Monumental Sports and retained the $515 million offer in case the proposal faltered, which it did last week. The objective was to allow Virginia politics to unfold while keeping a pathway open for Monumental to return home. Meanwhile, the passage of the Secure D.C. Crime Bill has already had a positive impact on public safety in and around Chinatown.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Further details about the agreement with Monumental Sports are anticipated on Wednesday morning, as Bowser presents the budget for fiscal year 2025 before the D.C. Council.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close