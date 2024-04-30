WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Johns Hopkins University is the latest college campus to face demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war, with more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters setting up an encampment Monday.

The crowd remained peaceful throughout the night, many sitting quietly on the grass while listening to student speakers. A police helicopter circled sporadically overhead.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: What we know about the pro-Palestinian protests at Johns Hopkins University