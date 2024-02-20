Sticky Fingers To Close Due To Crime Surge On H Street

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Sticky Fingers, a popular vegan establishment on the H Street Corridor in D.C., is closing due to the local crime crisis. Owner Doron Petersan cites safety concerns for customers and employees as the primary reason, exacerbated by her own experience of being carjacked. Despite opening in 2016 and receiving community support, Petersan feels the city has failed to provide a safe operating environment, pointing to insufficient action from the council and mayor.

Although the D.C. Council has passed an anti-crime bill, it’s too late for Sticky Fingers. Petersan is now focusing on expanding production at new bakery locations in Takoma and NoMa, where demand is high. Sticky Fingers products are also available in over 100 retail outlets across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Southern U.S., as well as online and through catering services. Despite the closure, Petersan affirms her commitment to D.C. and her love for the city.

