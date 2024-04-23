Listen Live
Baltimore forgot to cash his check. Then it sold his home at tax sale.

Published on April 23, 2024

Rooftop of townhouse neighborhood along the streets of Washington Hill District in Baltimore, MD

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Frederick Williams had an eye on the fixer-upper on Reisterstown Road in West Baltimore, a house within walking distance of Druid Hill Park that boasted views of downtown Baltimore.

So in 2021, Williams said, he wrote the city a check for more than $13,000 to pay off the outstanding property taxes as part of his purchase of the home.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore forgot to cash his check. Then it sold his home at tax sale.

 

