Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim checks into our classroom on Thursday morning. Professor Ampim will explain how he discovered The Willie Lynch Letter was fake and the importance of avoiding Information Viruses. Before Professor Ampim, Griot Professor James Small African World will report on some of the misconceptions surrounding the Christmas Season

