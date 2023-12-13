Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran Civil Rights Activist Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks was a member of the SNCC in the 60s with Kwame Ture and John Lewis and he’ll return to our classroom. SNCC was one of the first Black groups to support Palestine, he’ll tell us why. Before Willie Ricks, Florida Family Therapist Ruban Roberts will explain the impact of Florida’s ban on African-American studies in schools. Before Ruban, Temple University Professor, Dr. Nah Dove will discuss the importance of Culture to Human Behavior and Thought. Plus Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will join us.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

