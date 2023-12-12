Dr. Tyrone Powers, Monisha Henly & Bo Sampson l The Carl Nelson Show

Former FBI Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers will examine some of the crime and educational problems and explain how they are connected. He will also look at some of the International and National matters and connect them to our local issues. Before Dr. Powers, Monisha Henly from Everytown for Gun Safety will discuss why gun violence disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities. DC Entertainment official Bo Sampson will also preview his book, What Does Bo Do? It’s a reflection on his life in the DC Music Scene.
Black Kids Are Way More Likely To Die From Guns, New Data Shows
