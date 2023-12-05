WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC returns to our classroom and provides us with thought-provoking topics. This time, Baba Lumumba will analyze what he terms the most important thing white society has taken from us. Before Baba Lumumba, LA activist RW Akile gives us a Kwanzaa story. Baltimore author and activist Bill Goodin will also discuss politics.

Griot Baba Lumumba, RW Akile & Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com