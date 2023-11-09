Listen Live
Neely Fuller Jr., Jeff Gallop & Dr. Zina Pierre l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 9, 2023

Author Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom to expound on his tome on Racism/White Supremacy where he contends that if you do not know how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think and understand will only serve to confuse you. Before Mr. Fuller, Florida Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will join us to explain why many Black Floridians are frustrated with Governor Ron DeSantis. Dr. Zina Pierre from the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation will also join us.

Political Experts Think Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Candidacy Failings Are Affecting His Support In Florida

