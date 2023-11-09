WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Author Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom to expound on his tome on Racism/White Supremacy where he contends that if you do not know how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think and understand will only serve to confuse you. Before Mr. Fuller, Florida Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will join us to explain why many Black Floridians are frustrated with Governor Ron DeSantis. Dr. Zina Pierre from the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation will also join us.

Political Experts Think Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Candidacy Failings Are Affecting His Support In Florida

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Neely Fuller Jr., Jeff Gallop & Dr. Zina Pierre l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com