Zaki Baruti, David Murphy, David Sullivan & Roy Weaver l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 4, 2023

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Brother Zaki Baruti will preview the Black Peoples March on the Whitehouse. Brother Zaki is part of the Black is Back agenda. Before Brother Zaki, authors David Sullivan & Roy Weaver discuss their book about former pro football player & movie star Timothy Brown. Publisher David Murphy from the National Black Unity News will also join us.

