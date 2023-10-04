WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Brother Zaki Baruti will preview the Black Peoples March on the Whitehouse. Brother Zaki is part of the Black is Back agenda. Before Brother Zaki, authors David Sullivan & Roy Weaver discuss their book about former pro football player & movie star Timothy Brown. Publisher David Murphy from the National Black Unity News will also join us.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Zaki Baruti, David Murphy, David Sullivan & Roy Weaver l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com