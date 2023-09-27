WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

NYC activist Charles Barron will discuss the President of Cuba’s recent visit to Harlem. The Cuban leader Paid respects to Malcolm X’s legacy and wanted to underscore his country’s solidarity with African-Americans. Before we hear from Brother Charles, Political Blogger Brandon will preview the upcoming GOP debate. Brandon will also discuss the tactics the Republicans and Democrats are using to attract younger voters. Before Brandon, LA activist Spencer Brown discusses his plans to help ex-offenders reintegrate into society.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com