Afro-Centric Griot, Professor James Small, returns to our classroom on Thursday morning. Professor Small will explain the standoff in Niger & Russia’s involvement in the African country. He’ll also address the problems facing several Francophone African nations plus talk about politics. After Professor Small, Maryland State Public Defender Natasha Dartigue will discuss the increased Incarceration of Black youngsters. NY Activist Charles Barron will close our session with another Black August moment and preview this weekend’s commemoration for Mutulu Shakur.
Niger Coup: Every Thing We Know About The Military takeover In West Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Video Shows Jacksonville Gunman On Nearby HBCU Campus Before Racist Mass Shooting
- Jacksonville Shooting: Ron DeSantis, Presidential Candidate Running On Racism, Condemns Anti-Black Killings
- Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
- March On Washington Commemorates 60th Anniversary At Lincoln Memorial
- Trump Indictment Mugshots: From Smiles To Scowls, A Critically Unserious Analysis Of MAGA Booking Photos
Professor James Small, Maryland State Public Defender Natasha Dartigue & NY Activist Charles Barron l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mississippi Cops Arrest, Jail 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Urinating Behind Mom’s Car
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability
-
Lunch with Labor 7.11.23 Podcast "Open Mic"
-
How Stacey Abrams Contesting 2018 Georgia Election Is Different From Trump’s Interference