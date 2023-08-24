Professor James Small, Maryland State Public Defender Natasha Dartigue & NY Activist Charles Barron l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Afro-Centric Griot, Professor James Small, returns to our classroom on Thursday morning. Professor Small will explain the standoff in Niger & Russia’s involvement in the African country. He’ll also address the problems facing several Francophone African nations plus talk about politics. After Professor Small, Maryland State Public Defender Natasha Dartigue will discuss the increased Incarceration of Black youngsters. NY Activist Charles Barron will close our session with another Black August moment and preview this weekend’s commemoration for Mutulu Shakur.

