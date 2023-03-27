National

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Barkari, Dr. Tyrene Wight & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 27, 2023

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Barkari will update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. Brother Sadiki will look at Spiritual Technology, ChatGPT, Transhumanism & more. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, Dr. Tyrene Wight will discuss her book, Booker T Washington and Africa, The Making of a Pan Africanist. LA’s Brother Askia will begin by relating some of the issues our young people are discussing on Social Media.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

