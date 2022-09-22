WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Two of our Power Talkers take over our classroom! Educator Dr. Kabe Kamane will explore unity in our community and how we can achieve it. Dr. Kabe will discuss if Black Unity is an illusion. Before Dr. Kabe, Professor James Small will check-in. Dr. Small will give his views on the Woman King movie. Professor Small will also explain the destruction of his second hometown, Weed, California.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Kabe Kamane & Dr. James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com