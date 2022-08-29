WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother Sadiki will go deep into Digital Convergence & Social Media, the AI-generated Rapper and New Age Hip Hop versus the Archetype & more. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, the daughters of Runoko Rashidi & Tony Browder, Atlantis Tye Browder and Assata Garvey Ross, share some insights on what it’s like to grow up in the shadow of their famous fathers. Getting us started, Theron Lewis provides information for Renters.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Sadiki Bakari, Theron Lewis, Atlantis Tye Browder & Assata Garvey Ross l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com