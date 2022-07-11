Dr. James Taylor, Activist Kim Poole & 2 Victims of the BP Oil Spill l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor will review the fallout from the ongoing January 6th hearings & the repeal of Rowe versus Wade, and what it means for the Black Community. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor, two victims of the BP Oil spill update us on the issue. Getting us started activist Kim Poole previews her upcoming Tanzania trip.

