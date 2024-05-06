Dr. James Taylor Dr. Rosie Milligan & Brother Dyrell Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor takes over our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor, a Political Scientist, will analyze why younger and older Black voters hold differing political views. Dr. Taylor will also discuss the ongoing college campus protests and how they may impact the Fall Elections. Before Dr. Taylor, Publisher, and Author Dr. Rosie Milligan will share what she terms are the five things Black Women can do right now to change the economic plight of the Black Community. DC anti-violence activist Brother Dyrell Muhammad will also check in.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST, on WOLB 1010 AM, & wolbbaltimore.com. WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, call 800 450 7876 and listen live on TuneIn Radio & Alexa and in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM. Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about issues impacting our community. All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to life!

