Listen Live
Sports

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 8

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Michael Irvin has been cut from NFL Network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer had been with NFL Network since 2009.

The New York Post, reported that Irvin’s contract would not be renewed, also reported Friday that “NFL Total Access” will air its final show this month.

In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.

The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.

The post Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close