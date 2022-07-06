WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Final Call Newspaper Executive Editor Richard Muhammad returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Brother Richard will discuss the current news items and their effect on the Black Community. Brother Richard will also explain why the FOI’s contract to provide security for a DC housing project was canceled. Following Brother Richard, Phillip Smith, the founder of The National African American Gun Association, details why he wants Blacks to embrace the Second Amendment. The Faith Brother close out the day by clarifying Tithing.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Richard Muhammad, Phillip Smith & The Faith Brother l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com