The Final Call Newspaper Executive Editor Richard Muhammad returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Brother Richard will discuss the current news items and their effect on the Black Community. Brother Richard will also explain why the FOI’s contract to provide security for a DC housing project was canceled. Following Brother Richard, Phillip Smith, the founder of The National African American Gun Association, details why he wants Blacks to embrace the Second Amendment. The Faith Brother close out the day by clarifying Tithing.
Richard Muhammad, Phillip Smith & The Faith Brother l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com