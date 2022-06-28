#Powertalker, Pan African Educator & Historian Dr. Kabe Kamane returns to our classroom on Tuesday morning. Dr. Kabe will expose the real reason behind the abortion ruling. Dr. Kabe will also connect the dots between the ruling, Global Warming & the so-called Pandemic. Dr. Kabe will also explain Clarence Thomas and Thomas’ wife’s input in the January 6th Capitol attack. Before Dr.Kabe, Esther Armstrong from the Sankofa Children’s Museum in Baltimore. Getting us started Journalist Sam P.K Collins.
Dr. Kabe Kamane, Esther Armstrong & Sam P.K Collins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com