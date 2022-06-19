National
Teenager killed & 3 Adults Including Police Officer Injured in DC Shooting Sunday

A minor was killed and three people, including a D.C. police officer, were shot Sunday, June 19th on 14th and U street in Northwest, authorities said. The two adults and the officer are recovering at a hospital, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee shared in a press conference. He also informed the community that the teenage was a 15-year-old male and he has unfortunately died.

This story is still developing.

source: nbc4

