Local
HomeLocal

Safe Streets Worker Among 3 Victims Killed In Quadruple Shooting

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene Do Not Cross cordon tape

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

A Safe Streets worker is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in East Baltimore. That worker is one of four victims.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East Monument Street and North Montford Avenue. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

One victim died at the scene. The three other victims were taken to area hospitals. Two of them did not survive. The fourth victim is expected to be okay.

Safe Streets workers step in to prevent and resolve violence. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police will do everything in its power to catch those responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Safe Streets Worker Kenyell Wilson Shot & Killed In Baltimore

See Also: Safe Streets Leader Dante Barksdale Shot & Killed In Southeast Baltimore, Reward Offered

Baltimore , crime , East Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Gov. Hogan Shares Budget, Pledging Billions In Tax…

State law requires the governor to present a balanced budget. The Maryland General Assembly can only cut from his proposals,…
04.23.27
Crime Scene Do Not Cross cordon tape

Safe Streets Worker Among 3 Victims Killed In…

Safe Streets workers step in to prevent and resolve violence. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police will do everything…
04.13.27
Race & Justice: Marilyn Mosby Interview

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Pushing For…

Mosby faces perjury charges. She's also accused of making false statements on her mortgage applications. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close