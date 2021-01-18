Local
Safe Streets Leader Dante Barksdale Shot & Killed In Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore police are working to find the gunman behind a fatal shooting Sunday in Southeast Baltimore.

The victim is 30-year-old Dante Barksdale. Police said he was shot in the head on the 200 block of Douglas Court around 11 a.m..

Barksdale was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

“My heart is broken with the loss of my friend Dante Barksdale, a beloved leader in our community who committed his life to saving lives in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement. “He was the heart and soul of Safe Streets, where he worked for 9 years. His death is a major loss to Safe Streets, the communities they serve, and the entire City of Baltimore. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to Dante’s family in this tragic time.”

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

