Safe Streets Leader Dante Barksdale Shot & Killed In Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore police are working to find the gunman behind a fatal shooting Sunday in Southeast Baltimore.

The victim is 30-year-old Dante Barksdale. Police said he was shot in the head on the 200 block of Douglas Court around 11 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The loss of Dante Barksdale to violence is beyond devastating. He was among the first people I spoke to about The Healing City Act. “Baltimore will never get better until we break the cycle. Trauma eats at every facet of our lives.” Today, someone else’s trauma took away his. pic.twitter.com/BiwQX1mbk5 — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) January 17, 2021

Barksdale was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

“My heart is broken with the loss of my friend Dante Barksdale, a beloved leader in our community who committed his life to saving lives in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement. “He was the heart and soul of Safe Streets, where he worked for 9 years. His death is a major loss to Safe Streets, the communities they serve, and the entire City of Baltimore. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to Dante’s family in this tragic time.”

Dante Barksdale used his life to save others by preventing gun violence on our streets. He beat a myriad of odds to do it. Dante was my friend, and I grieve with countless others at the murder of this exceptional man. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g4ypsJZqzo — Nick J. Mosby (@Nick_Mosby) January 17, 2021

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: