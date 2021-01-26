Local
FEMA Giving Maryland More Than $219M In COVID-19 Vaccine Federal Funding

The logo of the Federal Emergency Manage

The state of Maryland is the recipient of more than $219.5 million in federal funding from FEMA to cover COVID-19 vaccine distribution costs.

That means the Maryland Department of Health will be able to deal with costs associated with emergency protective measures to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to the public.

This funding will support sites statewide through April 30, 2021.

See Also: Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

See Also: Gov. Larry Hogan Calling On Schools To Return To Hybrid In-Person Learning By March 1

