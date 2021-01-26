Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

COVID-19 Updates

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Maryland is moving on to the next steps of vaccinations for COVID-19 with expanding to phase 1C. This new phase will give adults aged 65-74 a chance to get vaccinated along with additional public health and safety workers/front line workers. An example of those that are considered eligible is  U.S. Postal Service workers, those who work at grocery stores and in food production and manufacturing. However per Gov. Larry Hogan Counties will have  flexibility as to when they move to different phases as long as it’s prioritized.

Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Maryland is moving on to the next steps of vaccinations for COVID-19 with expanding to phase 1C. This new phase…
01.26.21
Be Prepared: Snow & Wintry Mix Expected For…

Snow is expected for part of the Baltimore area on Monday evening.  Here's what to look for.
01.24.21
Dee Dave
Rapper Dee Dave Remembered With Vigil One Year…

A local rapper who lost his life too soon was remembered on Sunday by family and friends.
01.25.21
Photos
Close