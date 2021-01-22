Local
Gov. Larry Hogan Calling On Schools To Return To Hybrid In-Person Learning By March 1

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on local school systems to return to hybrid in-person learning by no later than March 1st.

“I understand that in earlier stages of the pandemic, that this was a very difficult decision for county school boards to make,” Hogan said, “but we know so much more now than we did back then. There can no longer be any debate at all. It is abundantly clear that the toll of keeping students out of school far exceeds any potential risk having students in school where they belong.”

Last week, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon said schools would get a combined $781 million in additional federal funding to help with reopening and COVID-19 recovery.

Baltimore City Public Schools got more than $197 million of those funds.

Gov. Larry Hogan

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
