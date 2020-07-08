Maryland Biotech Companies Helping Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Maryland is on the forefront of research to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

Three local companies are involved. Among them is Emergent BioSolutions, a Global Life Sciences company headquartered in Gaithersburg, with facilities in Baltimore.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Additionally, Gaithersburg-based company Novavax announced Tuesday it was getting $1.6 billion in federal money as part of Operation Warp Speed. The University of Maryland has also started testing experimental COVID-19 vaccines with funding from Pfizer.

There’s no solid word yet on when a vaccine will become available. Some experts are projecting results by the end of the year, while others think it’ll be closer to 2021.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: