At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Checking heart rate

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus, has been linked to one death in Maryland.

MIS-C is a severe inflammatory syndrome where pediatric patients present with features similar to Kawasaki disease. MIS-C appears to be rare and most children who get COVID-19 will not develop MIS-C, according to the CDC.

There are at least 4 cases of the disease in our state.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus

