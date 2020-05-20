At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus, has been linked to one death in Maryland.

MIS-C is a severe inflammatory syndrome where pediatric patients present with features similar to Kawasaki disease. MIS-C appears to be rare and most children who get COVID-19 will not develop MIS-C, according to the CDC.

There are at least 4 cases of the disease in our state.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: