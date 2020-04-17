Local
Maryland Group Wants State To Reopen, Protest Planned Saturday In Annapolis

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

There’s a group of Marylanders who want the state to reopen by May 1st.

The “Reopen Maryland” group is planning a protest in downtown Annapolis on Saturday around noon.

“We are the strongest country on the planet and have put a man on the moon, there is no compelling reason why we can’t protect the sick and vulnerable and get our economy back to work,” a Facebook event says.

The group says more than 13,000 Marylanders want the state to “return to normalcy.” They say thousands have signed a petition to reopen the state.

On Thursday, the President said governors have the say in how fast to reopen their states.

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Maryland Group Wants State To Reopen, Protest Planned…

There’s a group of Marylanders who want the state to reopen by May 1st. The “Reopen Maryland” group is planning…
04.17.20
