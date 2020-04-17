Maryland Group Wants State To Reopen, Protest Planned Saturday In Annapolis

There’s a group of Marylanders who want the state to reopen by May 1st.

The “Reopen Maryland” group is planning a protest in downtown Annapolis on Saturday around noon.

“We are the strongest country on the planet and have put a man on the moon, there is no compelling reason why we can’t protect the sick and vulnerable and get our economy back to work,” a Facebook event says.

The group says more than 13,000 Marylanders want the state to “return to normalcy.” They say thousands have signed a petition to reopen the state.

On Thursday, the President said governors have the say in how fast to reopen their states.

Source: CBS Baltimore

