Montgomery County Woman Becomes 3rd Death From COVID-19 In Maryland

A woman in her 40’s from Montgomery County becomes the 3rd recorded death due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Maryland Department of Health announced late Saturday night that the Montgomery County residence had passed away from the coronavirus and disclosed that she had suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Governor Larry Hogan Tweeted on Sunday:

Source: WBAL-TV

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

