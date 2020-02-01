Local
Lamar Jackson Named 2019 NFL MVP

NFL: FEB 01 NFL Honors Red Carpet

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A big honor for Lamar Jackson!

In an unanimous vote, the Ravens QB was named league MVP for the 2019 season Saturday.

The NFL made the announcement on their Twitter page.

Not bad for a team who fell short at chance of Super Bowl stardom.

Could this a sign of good things to come for the 2020 season?

Baltimore Ravens , Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Named 2019 NFL MVP

